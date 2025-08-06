Rays' Brandon Lowe Joins Elite Company With Latest Achievement
On Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe reached two significant milestones.
In the Rays’ 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Lowe launched a two-run shot to center field in the top of the fourth inning to open up a seven-run barrage for Tampa Bay and give him his 20th home run of the season. With the blast, Lowe recorded his third straight 20-home run season and the fourth of his career.
Lowe stamped his name in the franchise record books, becoming the fourth player in Rays history to have four or more 20-homer seasons. He joins Evan Longoria (9), Carlos Peña (4) and Aubrey Huff (4).
Lowe also becomes the fifth active primary second baseman to achieve the feat, joining Houston’s Jose Altuve (six), Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies (four), Arizona’s Ketel Marte (four) and Texas’ Marcus Siemen (four). To qualify as a primary second baseman, at least 50 percent of games must be played at the position.
Lowe currently holds the second-highest home run total among second basemen in 2025, trailing only Marte (21). In 92 games, Lowe is hitting .272 (94-for-346). He is posting a .323 on-base percentage, a .480 slugging percentage and an .802 OPS.
With just two more home runs, Lowe will notch the second-highest single-season total of his eight-year career, surpassing the 21 he launched in 2023 and 2024. His career-high mark for a season came in 2021 with 39 blasts.
Lowe and the Rays (56-59, fourth in AL East) aim to take the series from the Angels (55-59, fourth in AL West) on Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
