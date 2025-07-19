Rays' Caminero Continues to Shine After All-Star Break
TAMPA, Fla.— The All-Star break is over, but that hasn’t stopped Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero from continuing to show why he belongs among baseball’s elite players.
Just days after finishing as the runner-up to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the Home Run Derby, Caminero put on another show in an 11-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles to open the second half of the season on Friday night in Tampa. The 22-year-old recorded the second multi-homer game of his career, bringing his season total to 25. Caminero’s massive game makes him just the fourth player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in his first game after participating in the Home Run Derby, joining Juan Soto (2021), Albert Pujols (2009) and Ken Griffey Jr. in 2000.
“I think we all marvel at how he’s continued to adjust and go through some ups and downs throughout and watch pitchers attack him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Friday’s win. “He covers a lot of different pitches. If he’s in the strike zone swinging at strikes, he’s pretty dangerous.”
Caminero is the fifth player in franchise history to hit 25 homers within the team’s first 100 games of a season, joining Logan Morrison (2017, 26 HR), Carlos Peña (2009, 25 HR), Jose Canseco (1999, 31 HR) and Fred McGriff (1999, 25 HR).
“You know, it’s just special stuff,” Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot said about Caminero before Saturday’s game. “And the way he’s going out, understanding the situations that he doesn’t have to hit four home runs a night for us to win ball games. He can just go out there and take his at-bats.”
Pepiot likened Caminero to former sluggers Josh Hamilton and Manny Ramirez.
“There are so many guys you can compare him to, and the fact that he’s 22, and he’s got the head on his shoulders that he does, and he is mature as he is, he’s going to be a very, very good player in this league for a very long time.”
Related Rays stories
- McCLANAHAN STRUGGLES: Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan, who's missed nearly two years with arm injuries, didn't make it out of the first inning of his rehab start in Durham. Here's what went wrong. CLICK HERE
- ON BOARD: Tampa Bay's top draft pick Daniel Pierce, a high school shortstop from Georgia, signs first pro contract with the Rays. Here are the numbers. CLICK HERE
- ARE RAYS BUYERS OR SELLERS? A 4-12 swoon has the Tampa Bay Rays on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. And with the trade deadline two weeks away, Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander isn't sure if they're buyers or sellers. "We need to win some games.'' CLICK HERE