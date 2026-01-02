Rays' Star Slugger Predicted to Have AL MVP Caliber Season in 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of a new year, and while there are still things for the franchise to accomplish, they have to be excited about the future with a budding superstar on the roster.

It has certainly been an eventful offseason so far for the Rays. This is a team that has been active both in free agency and the trade market, making moves to help in the short-term and the long-term. Tampa Bay is a franchise that can operate both as a buyer and a seller, and it is one of the reasons why they have been able to sustain success.

As the team continues to try to improve this winter to set themselves up for success in 2026, they will be bringing back some key talent that they hope will lead them into a new, successful era. In 2025, one of the most significant takeaways for the team was the emergence of a new star for the franchise, and the hope is that he is just getting started.

Adam Berry of MLB recently predicted that Rays star Junior Caminero would have another year with 40 home runs and 100+ RBI.

Caminero Solidifies Star Status

Following getting his feet wet in the majors in 2024, it was a breakout campaign for Caminero in 2025. The 21-year-old slugger was able to have a fantastic season and was a bright spot for the franchise. Overall, he slashed .264/.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI. The young slugger was one of the best home run hitters and run producers in baseball despite his age.

At just 22 years old now, the future is exceptionally bright for Caminero. Even though he had a fantastic year, there are still areas in which he can improve to take his game to the next level. With a ton of raw power, cutting down on the swings and misses will be a priority, and that will help improve his on-base percentage.

There is certainly reason to believe that he will be able to get better at his age, and that is an exciting thing for the Rays to think about. If not for some historic campaigns in the American League, his stats would have warranted him some consideration for the AL MVP. While it won’t be easy to replicate his success in 2026, Caminero has all the tools to have another 40/100 season.

