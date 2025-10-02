Rays Executive Reveals One Position the Team Is Looking To Upgrade This Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays have a very strong core that emerged to build around during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their infield looks nearly set with Jonathan Aranda at first base, Brandon Lowe at second base and Junior Caminero at third base. All three had excellent campaigns, earning nominations for the All-MLB Teams.
In the outfield, Chandler Simpson can lock down center field. Christopher Morel is going to factor into the lineup somewhere, potentially as the left fielder. Yandy Diaz should be brought back to handle a majority of the at-bats as the designated hitter.
Taylor Walls, Jake Magnum, Josh Lowe and Carson Williams are going to be in the mix for playing time as well. However, there is one position missing from those names: catcher.
Rays looking to upgrade at catcher this offseason
As shared by their president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, that is one position the team will be looking to upgrade this offseason. While speaking to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times, the front office executive revealed their desire to upgrade behind the plate.
Hearing that will certainly surprise some people because the Rays acquired two catchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer in a game of musical chairs at the position.
Danny Jansen, who signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 campaign, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Ben Rortvedt was outrighted off the roster in May and traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team deal that brought Hunter Feduccia to Tampa Bay.
The last addition made by the team was Nick Fortes, acquired in another deal from the Miami Marlins.
Despite that whirlwind of transactions, the team is not satisfied with their current situation at catcher. “We’re going to keep looking,” is what Neander said to Topkin when discussing the depth behind the plate.
Rays options for catcher are limited
Right now, Feduccia and Fortes are the only backstops on their 40-man roster. Since both still have options remaining, bringing in another player from outside of the organization is feasible because one of them can be sent to Triple-A Durham.
That would be a sound strategy for the Rays to execute. Teams can never have too much catching depth. Having a player in the high minor leagues capable of stepping into a Big League role should an injury occur is ideal.
Alas, options outside of the organization are slim. J.T. Realmuto is the top free agent, but many expect him to return to the Philadelphia Phillies. Jansen is a free agent again, and a reunion would make a lot of sense given his level of production with Tampa Bay before being traded.
Prospect Dominic Keegan is a player to keep an eye on. A bat-first catcher who is Rule 5 Draft eligible, the Rays run the risk of losing him should he not be added to the 40-man roster.
Likely an unrealistic route, but exploring Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles would be something worthwhile. His future with their American League East rivals is clouded by the emergence of their top prospect, Samuel Basallo.