Rays Get Pitching Prospect in Hypothetical Trade Proposal With Mets for Yandy Diaz
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up the offseason soon and this will be a pivotal winter for the franchise. With a number of talented veterans, they could be active on the trade market in the coming months.
After a disappointing end to the 2025 campaign, the Rays finished the year with a record eight games under .500. Considering they were able to finish the year with a positive run differential and were in the middle of the pack in most categories, it was surprising to see them finish with the record that they did.
As the team heads into the winter, they will have a number of players who could potentially be dealt. One of them is slugger Yandy Diaz. The 34-year-old is coming off a fantastic campaign in 2024 and had his name mentioned in trade rumors over the summer.
One of the teams that expressed interest in Diaz was reportedly the New York Mets. While a deal ultimately didn’t happen, the two sides could make sense for each other once again this winter. However, it might make sense for both teams to come back to the table this winter. In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Rays sent Diaz to the Mets for a talented young pitching prospect.
Rays Hypothetically Trade Diaz to Mets for Jack Wenninger
In this hypothetical trade proposal, New York gets a deal done for the talented slugger, but it does come at a bit of a price. Jack Wenninger is the 13th ranked prospect in the system for the Mets and with a full year of Diaz under control at a favorable number, he is going to be a desirable asset this winter.
While New York expressed interest in him during the summer, that interest might only increase depending on what happens with Pete Alonso. The star slugger is set to hit free agency and is likely to have a much better market than he did last winter.
If the Mets lose him, they will have a glaring hole at first base and will need someone to replace him. While Diaz is likely best suited as a designated hitter for a majority of the time, he can still play a good amount in the field.
For the Rays, if they are going to move the 34-year-old this winter, they are going to want something substantial in return. Wenninger is a talented right-handed pitcher, who put together a strong campaign in Double-A last year. The former sixth round pick totaled a 12-6 record and 2.92 ERA in 135.2 innings pitched.
Overall, the deal could make a lot of sense for both sides with a potential glaring need for the Mets at first base this winter. For Tampa Bay, getting a Top 15 prospect that is a pitcher would be a strong return for Diaz.