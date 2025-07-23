Rays' Josh Lowe Shares Emotional Moment With Mother Wendy Before Win Over White Sox
In baseball, there are moments that are bigger than the sport itself. For the Tampa Bay Rays and right fielder Josh Lowe, one of those moments was on full display Tuesday night.
Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox doubled as bobble head night for Lowe, and someone very special was in attendance to throw out the first pitch: his mother, Wendy.
Wendy Lowe’s presence at George M. Steinbrenner Field is a testament to her strength and all she has gone through in the last two years. In the summer of 2023, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
That August, measures were taken to shrink the tumor and keep her in a stable condition, including surgery and chemotherapy.
She is someone Lowe has described in the past as “super mom” for him and his brother, Nathaniel, who plays first base for the Washington Nationals. From celebrating her boys after big games to providing support and comfort after rough outings, she did it all.
After her diagnosis, Lowe faced limitations that caused her to miss her sons’ games, including an American League wild-card matchup between the two when the Rays played the Texas Rangers, Nathaniel’s former team, in October 2023. However, she continued to watch and support them whenever she could.
Last July, she got to attend a game where the Lowe brothers squared off in Texas when Nathaniel was still playing for the Rangers. On Tuesday night’s first pitch, she brought the meaning of “super mom” to another level.
Smiles were shared and embraces were exchanged during an unforgettable moment for the Lowe family and the entire Rays organization that exemplified the beauty of the game.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS TAKE DOWN WHITE SOX 4-3: Drew Rasmussen was perfect early and the Tampa Bay Rays scratched out four runs in the second inning, then held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. CLICK HERE
- HUNTER BIGGE TALKS INJURY: It was a scary sight when Tampa Bay pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit the face with a foul ball in the Rays' dugout in June. He's on the road to recovery, but it hasn't been easy. He said he couldn't have gotten through it without the support of his wife, Casey. CLICK HERE
- LOWE TO INJURED LIST, FAIRCHILD SIGNED: The Tampa Bay Rays are making moves before the trade deadline as they continue to work back into playoff contention. We have an update on Brandon Lowe's foot injury, and a new player joining the team. CLICK HERE
- JOE BOYLE'S NEW ROLE: Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Joe Boyle has toed the rubber four times for the club in 2025, and each appearance is done with the future in mind. CLICK HERE