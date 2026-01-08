Rays' Newest Acquisition Could Play Important Role in Improving Outfield Production

As the Tampa Bay Rays look to shape their roster for 2026, a recent trade could provide them with a nice depth piece for their outfield and fill a bit of a need.

Coming into the winter, one of the top priorities for the Rays was to improve offensive outfield production. This was a unit that really struggled to contribute at the plate, and the hope is that some players will perform better than they did last year.

However, it was good that the team didn't just sit on their hands and hope for that to happen. Tampa Bay went out and signed veteran outfielders Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help provide some more pop for the unit.

Furthermore, one of the X-factors for the unit will be whether or not Josh Lowe can stay healthy and produce as he did in 2023. Lowe was a major bright spot for the team that year, but he has struggled to stay healthy and be productive at the plate since.

Even though the team has a plethora of options in the outfield, they recently traded for Justyn-Henry Malloy of the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations to further that depth and fill a need.

Malloy Can Be a Strong Platoon Option

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the Rays have a plethora of options in the outfield, there is reason to believe that Malloy can be a productive member of the team. Of the new players that have been brought in, the current unit is looking like it is very heavy with left-handed sluggers.

Both Mullins and Fraley hit from the left side, as do Chandler Simpson and Lowe. While newly acquired prospect Jacob Melton is a right-handed slugger, it’s unclear whether or not he will be starting in the majors.

Malloy will be able to provide them with the right-handed platoon option that they need, and he does have some success against left-handed pitching from his time with the Tigers.

In his career against southpaws, he has slashed .250/.397/.423 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 104 at-bats. Even though the sample size might not be huge for the young slugger, he is clearly a good batter against lefties, and the Rays needed that with their stockpile of left-handed hitting outfielders.

While Malloy might not be a massive addition, it is another one that could provide some nice depth and give them a strong platoon option to help improve offensive production.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: