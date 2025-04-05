Rays May Have Diamond in Rough with 29-Year-Old Rookie Outfielder
The Tampa Bay Rays are off to an incredible start in 2025, as through six games they have gone 4-2 with some exceptional pitching performances mixed in.
They have only allowed 13 runs through those first six matchups, and have not allowed more than four in one game yet, which just goes to show how truly impressive their pitching staff is and (seemingly) always will be.
The Rays were in Texas on Friday to start a three-game series with the Rangers.
Coming into the season the team has somewhat of a mixed bag when it comes to the batting rotation as well, with some veterans and some prospects making up the lineup. While there is only one player below the age of 26 in that starting mix, the player who is making the biggest waves is a 29-year-old rookie.
Outfielder Jake Mangum is a name many in the Rays fan base have come to know here in the past few days, as he has been tearing the cover off the baseball through his first four appearances, and has had quite the journey to "The Show".
A player who was drafted three different times, the final time being in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft by the New York Mets.
After spending two seasons there, he would be traded to the Miami Marlins in the 2022-2023 offseason and then was traded once again to Tampa Bay in December of 2023. In return, the Marlins would receive Vidal Bruján and Calvin Faucher as players to be named later.
Mangum spent all of 2024 in Triple-A Durham, and in that span he slashed .317/.358/.442 with 57 runs, 56 RBI, six home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 72 strikeouts to 23 walks. His fielding was impressive, as through 829.1 innings he had 200 putouts, six assists, two double plays turned and two errors, good for a .990 fielding rate.
He got a chance at the MLB level this spring as outfielder Josh Lowe suffered a strained oblique, and got placed on the 10-day Injured List. The rookie has made the most of the opportunity, slashing .533/.563/.667 with four RBI, three runs, three stolen bases, and two strikeouts to one walk. He has still been productive in the field as well, with 36 innings played, six putouts, and a 1.000 fielding rate.
While it is a small sample size still, it is hard to believe he will be removed from the lineup when Lowe does return. Instead, a shuffle will likely commence which could open up a spot for Mangum, though it will be intriguing to see how that may occur and if they can find a solid role for the rapidly improving outfieder.