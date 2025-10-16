Rays Oft-Injured Slugger Set for Massive Raise on $755,700 Contract in Arbitration
This offseason looks like it is going to be a busy one for the Tampa Bay Rays. Under new ownership, it will be interesting to see how things operate now.
What fans will pay most attention to is the payroll. Will the new group allow the front office to spend more money on the Major League roster? Or will they continue operating as one of the lowest spending teams in the league?
It will have a major impact on how the roster is built up in the coming months. Several veterans are being viewed as potential trade chips as a result. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz, closer Pete Fairbanks, second baseman Brendan Lowe and All-Star starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen could all be trade targets.
They won’t be moved just to scale back salary because the Rays aren’t far off from competing for a playoff spot. But things are going to get a little more expensive because of how many players are arbitration-eligible.
How much will Josh Lowe make in arbitration this year?
Tampa Bay had the most in baseball with 17 players on the roster being arbitration eligible. One of the players set to earn the most money is outfielder Josh Lowe.
Eligible for arbitration for the first time, he is in line for a massive raise. As shared by MLB Trade Rumors, his salary projection is $2.9 million, a huge increase from the $755,700 he earned during the 2025 campaign.
If he can figure out a way to stay healthy, he can be incredibly valuable to the Rays. In 2023, he played in 135 games and had 501 plate appearances. A 3.7 bWAR was produced with a .292/.335/.500 slash line.
Lowe looked like a future All-Star, hitting 20 home runs and 33 doubles with 83 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get close to replicating that production, and injuries are a big reason why.
Injuries have derailed Josh Lowe
His OPS+ that year was 128. It has steadily fallen in the two years since, dropping to 98 in 2024 and a career-low 81 this past season. He played in only 214 games the last two years combined, with a .230/.292/.378 slash line, 0.9 bWAR and 89 OPS+.
Right now, the only part of the game Lowe consistently impacts in a positive fashion is running the bases. His +2 Baserunning Run Value is in the 76th percentile. It is the only part of his game that has been above average throughout his time as a Big Leaguer.
Lowe experienced significant drops in his hitting metrics, most noticeably his swing speed. That could certainly be due to injuries. If he can stay healthy and push that back toward what he was doing in 2023, all parties will benefit from the results.