Rays Organizational Catcher Depth Takes Hit With Veteran Choosing Free Agency
The Tampa Bay Rays have a lot of great building blocks for the front office to build around as the foundation of their roster. However, one position that the team is looking to upgrade this offseason is catcher.
President of baseball operations Erik Neander recently revealed the team’s hopes to improve behind the plate. Right now, the only catchers who are on the 40-man roster are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia.
Both players were acquired in deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July. Fortes came to the Rays from the Miami Marlins. Feduccia landed with Tampa Bay as part of a three-team deal that included catcher Ben Rortvedt landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Danny Jansen was also dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers.
It will be something to keep an eye on as the offseason moves along. Jansen is a free agent and could be brought back for a second stint. Veteran J.T. Realmuto is the top player available at the position on the market.
Dominic Keegan is a prospect to keep an eye on. Eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this year, it will be revealed how highly the organization feels about him, depending on whether they add him to the 40-man roster to protect him or not.
Matt Thaiss opts to leave Rays for free agency
That could be something the team strongly considers doing because their organizational catching depth has already taken a hit this offseason. Veteran Matt Thaiss is no longer with the organization, electing free agency.
A former first-round pick of the Los Angeles in the 2016 MLB Draft, he never quite lived up to the expectations that come along with being selected so high. Now 30 years old, he will be seeking out an opportunity elsewhere around the league.
Thaiss played in 25 games with the Rays this past season. He received 80 plate appearances, producing a .225/.304/.282 slash line. Two doubles and one triple were hit.
Time was also spent with the Chicago White Sox. They traded him to Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielder Dru Baker on May 27. With the White Sox, Thaiss had a 1.1 bWAR in only 35 games played.
A lot of that value stems from his defensive ability. His +5 Blocks Above Average is in the 80th percentile in the MLB. In Defensive Runs Saved, he finished 19th amongst players at his position with +3.
Thaiss’s ability to make an impact defensively will keep him on the radar of teams in need of a veteran catcher this winter.