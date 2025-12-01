Rays Have Reportedly Discussed Reunions With Two Veteran Starting Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking for upgrades at several spots on their roster this offseason. While most of the attention has been placed on their catching situation and the outfield, and rightfully so, the pitching staff is an underrated need.

The Rays were incredibly fortunate in 2025 when it came to injury luck with their pitchers. Had they not traded Taj Bradley and Zack Littell, they would have used the same five starting pitchers all season long.

Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen all made 31 starts. Adrian Houser, Joe Boyle, Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax (in an opener’s role) were the only other players to start a game for Tampa Bay last season.

In 2026, they are hoping to get All-Star Shane McClanahan back after he missed the last two seasons because of injury. However, it is anyone’s guess how much work he can provide the team, so adding some insurance this winter makes a lot of sense.

Rays considering reunion with Zach Eflin, Adrian Houser

To address that need, the Rays are reportedly kicking the tires on reunions with two veteran starting pitchers, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times: Houser and Zach Eflin.

Houser was acquired from the Chicago White Sox by Tampa Bay ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past summer. His performance wasn’t as good with the Rays, with home runs allowed being a main culprit.

Pitching in a minor league park in Florida was a detriment to many players, not just Houser. He presents an intriguing buy-low opportunity for any team looking for backend depth for the rotation.

Consistent performance at an affordable price? That is right up the alley of the money-conscious and frugal Tampa Bay franchise.

Eflin signed with the Rays ahead of the 2023 campaign, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract. It proved to be an incredibly valuable deal for Tampa Bay.

He won an American League-leading 16 games in 2023, helping get the Rays into the postseason. Ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, they were able to flip him to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Jackson Baumeister, Matthew Etzel and Mac Horvath.

During his stint with Tampa Bay, Eflin was productive. He made 50 starts, throwing 287.2 innings with a 3.72 ERA and 273 strikeouts. 4.5 bWAR was produced along with a 21-15 record. In 2023, he finished sixth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

Bringing back either veteran would be a smart move for the Rays. It would take pressure off of youngsters such as Boyle and Seymour in having to fill prominent roles right away and provide the team with established innings eaters so that they can ease McClanhan back into the mix accordingly.

