Rays' Prospect Could Be Impact Rookie If Opportunity Arises Next Season

Which prospect could be an impact rookie for the Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Ziegler

Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
With the Final Four of the playoffs set, the Tampa Bay Rays are still planning out what their offseason is going to look like. Since the Rays have new ownership, it’s a bit hard to predict what the franchise might look to accomplish this winter. 

Even though they have never really spent much, new ownership might come in and look to make a splash and send a positive signal to the fanbase. However, while the payroll might end up increasing for Tampa Bay, that could take time. 

This winter, the team has a few notable veterans who appear like they could be trade candidates. Pete Fairbanks, Yandy Diaz, and Brandon Lowe are all names that are going to be mentioned in rumors this winter, and moving one in particular does make sense. 

Moving the talented slugger, Diaz, could make the most sense, with him being primarily a designated hitter and first baseman. Due to the emergence of Jonathan Aranda in 2025, first base seems like a position that should be set for the franchise going forward. However, he isn’t the only talented slugger in the system who plays that position. Chris Towers of CBS Sports recently spoke about Rays’ prospect Tre’ Morgan as a rookie to watch in 2026. 

Morgan Should Get an Opportunity

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tre Morgan
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The talented 23-year-old is coming off an impressive campaign in 2025 and seems to be ready for an opportunity in the Majors. Last year, he slashed .274/.398/.412 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 92 games played. After the strong season in Triple-A for Morgan, it seems like he should be a real contender to get called up for 2026. 

Due to a bit of a log jam at first base, the decision on where to play him in the Majors will be made. A majority of the games he played in Triple-A were at first base, but he does have time in the outfield as well. If the 23-year-old could prove that he can play well defensively in the outfield, that could be his most straightforward path to playing time. 

While Diaz had an excellent year for the team, moving him could free up playing time and at-bats for one of the best prospects in the system. Furthermore, while Morgan seems to be prepared to be called up in 2026, another talented slugger in Xavier Isaac is also a potential player to get brought up. 

Overall, there is a lot to like about Morgan’s game after a strong year in the minors. While he might not be a star power hitter, he is an excellent fielder who has elite contact potential and rarely strikes out. If he gets the chance in 2026, he could be an impact rookie. 

Nick Ziegler
