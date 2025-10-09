Potential Option Should Make Rays Consider Trading Veteran Star This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason after missing the playoffs and all eyes will be on what the new direction for the franchise will be. With new ownership taking over and a plan for a new stadium in the near future, things are pretty exciting for the franchise with a fresh start.
This has been a team over the years that despite a low payroll has been able to consistently be a good team and generally puts a strong product on the field. That was no different in 2025 despite finishing the campaign under .500. Due to scheduling regarding their home-field being outdoors in the middle of the summer in Florida, they were forced to play a ton of games on the road over a two-month span.
That correlated with the struggles of the team in the second half, and this was a better franchise than the record indicated. Now, they will be heading into the winter with some major decisions to make regarding their near-term and long-term goals. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potentially troubling contract for the Tampa Bay Rays being if Yandy Diaz’s option vests in 2026 for 2027.
How Can Option Vest?
Even though it was a fantastic campaign for Diaz in 2025, he is 34 years old and father time is undefeated. For a team that rarely holds on to veterans, potentially paying one $13 million when they are 35 years old seems unlikely.
In order for his contract to vest for the 2027 season, he will need to reach 500 plate appearances in 2026. This is a number that he has been able to get for three years straight, with 583 plate appearances coming in 2025.
Should This Make Tampa Bay Look to Move Him?
Diaz has already been a hot topic in trade rumors already this offseason for the Rays and that likely will continue. The slugger slashed .300/.366/482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI and would be an excellent addition for most lineups. For Tampa Bay, selling high this winter despite his ability to help the team could make the most sense.
As a first baseman and designated hitter at 34 years old, now is generally when these sluggers start to decline. With the potential also to have an option in 2027 for $13 million, that seems like even more reason to try to move him. Overall, even though trading Diaz would impact the team in 2026, it could be what’s best long-term for the franchise.