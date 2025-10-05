Rays Prospect Transitioning to Pitcher Worth Watching in Arizona Fall League
The Tampa Bay Rays have a ton of intriguing young talent that is already making an impact at the Major League level.
There are even more players who are moving through the minor league system, looking to receive their own shot in the near future. Some of those high-upside players will be taking part in the Arizona Fall League.
The best prospect that the Rays are sending to the AFL this year is outfielder Aidan Smith. Acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the Randy Arozarena trade ahead of last year’s MLB trade deadline, he is the No. 6-ranked player in the organization and the second-best outfielder.
His combination of power and speed is incredibly intriguing. If he can improve his contact rate, his outlook will improve ahead of the 2026 campaign.
But, he isn’t the only intriguing player who will be participating in the Arizona Fall League. Another person fans should be paying attention to is Mason Auer.
Mason Auer worth watching in Arizona Fall League
A fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, this will actually be the second time that he is participating in the AFL. However, things are going to be much different for him this time around than it was in 2022.
Three years ago, he was an outfielder struggling to make an impact on the field. His production was underwhelming at the plate, producing a .229/.308/.471 in 78 plate appearances.
Things didn’t get any better once he returned to the minor leagues. In 2023, he had a .205/.292/.348 slash line in 124 games and 511 plate appearances. His athleticism was on full display, stealing 47 bases while adding 11 home runs, 18 doubles and seven triples.
In the following campaign, things regressed even further. He had a .189/.268/.321 slash line, prompting the organization to make a change. Liking the arm strength he showcased as an outfielder, they decided to transition him into being a pitcher.
He will be taking the mound in the AFL, being highlighted as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on during competition by Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
“He made only six appearances for Single-A Charleston during the regular season and allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and 10 walks in 10 2/3 innings, so clearly he has a lot of room to grow in the desert. While he has the rocket arm, his slider fooled more batters with its significant drop,” they wrote at MLB.com.
Still only 24 years old, there is time for him to develop his stuff. The arm talent is intriguing, and if he can continue developing in the AFL, he could become an intriguing prospect to watch next season.