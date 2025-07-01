Rays RHP Shane Baz Looks to Continue Hot Streak Against Athletics
TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Shane Baz will look for his sixth win in a row.
After coming off a dominant eight-inning, nine-strikeout effort in a 4-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals last week, Baz is ready to take the mound against the Athletics.
"We're playing good baseball right now," Baz said Monday in the Rays' clubhouse. "I think just any time I'm attacking the zone and making guys earn their way on base, it's a good thing. So, yeah, just kind of sticking to the game plan that's been the last couple of games and just mix my stuff up."
After losing three straight starts in early May, Baz has furiously bounced back. Coming into July, his eight wins are tied for fifth most in the American League. In the last 30 days, Baz's 4-0 record is second in the league, trailing only Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (5-0).
Overall, his record is 8-3 with a 4.37 ERA, a number he undoubtedly would like to see further fall in July. His 7.26 ERA in May sent it soaring.
Baz emphasizes making hitters earn their way on base, and he's doing precisely that. Over the past month, opposing batters have posted a .168 batting average against the 26-year-old.
With his winning streak on the line, Baz looks ahead to the challenge the Athletics' batting order will provide.
"They don't give a lot of at-bats away. They kind of have a mix of speed and power throughout the lineup," Baz said. "So, you know, it can be tricky to navigate sometimes."
After facing former Tampa Bay lefty Jacob Lopez in a series-opening loss, Baz and the Rays (47-38) look to bounce back on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. as they face another familiar southpaw opponent in starter Jeffrey Springs, who played for Tampa Bay from 2021 to 2024.
"Played with both of them, played with Springs for a long time, also rehabbed with them for a while," Baz said. "Good dudes, good pitchers."
