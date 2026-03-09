Rays Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

With spring training continuing on for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is starting to get a better idea of what the roster is going to look like for Opening Day. However, despite the regular season being right around the corner, the franchise still could make some moves.

Following a tough couple of years for the Rays, the team elected to shake things up a bit this offseason. Tampa Bay moved on from a couple of key contributors this winter, declining the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks and also trading away Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz.

Even with new ownership coming in, spending isn’t expected to increase just yet, and the team will be focused on getting their new stadium set up first. The hope is that they will get that set up soon, and the revenue generated will help them be able to spend more. Until then, it will be somewhat like business as usual.

Due to the team operating with their usual mindset, that could result in them, at some point, looking to move another veteran. On the roster, one of the more obvious choices would be slugger Yandy Diaz.

Should the Rays Move Diaz?

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At 34 years old, the talented slugger showed that he had plenty left in the tank in 2025. Diaz was a key contributor for the offense and was one of the best contact hitters in baseball with a batting average of .300.

However, due to his age and contract situation, he is a prime candidate for Tampa Bay to possibly trade. While they might want to see how the season starts and if they can contend, the longer they wait to potentially deal him, the less of a return they will get.

When looking at the Lowe trade, they were able to get a really strong return led by Jacob Melton coming over in the deal. The young outfielder is one of the best prospects in the system and could also fight for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

While the Rays might hope to contend, their division is looking really strong on paper right now. Every team spent a lot of money to improve, and Tampa Bay is behind the eight-ball. Even though it might be a bit of a waiving of the white flag on the campaign, moving Diaz sooner rather than later could be what’s best for the team.