Rays Have Budding Superstar Emerging After Impressive Breakout Season
The Tampa Bay Rays wrapped up their 2025 campaign with a disappointing fourth place finish after some early success during the season. Now, the team will be heading into what could be a very interesting offseason with ownership changes coming.
Overall, the Rays weren’t able to compete this season with some of the powers in the American League East. This division turned out to be one of the best in baseball, with three teams making the postseason. Furthermore, even the Baltimore Orioles, who came into the year with high expectations, also struggled and came in last place.
Even though it might have been a disappointing year for the Rays, there is some reason to be optimistic about the future. Tampa Bay has always done a good job of having one of the best farm systems in baseball and they consistently produce good young talent.
Fortunately, while the season might not have gone according to plan in terms of the win/loss column, they did see the emergence of a budding superstar. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the top breakout player for the Rays being their new star, Junior Caminero.
Caminero An Easy Choice as Breakout Star
It was clear to see who the best position player was for the Rays in 2025. The 22-year-old third baseman was able to have his breakout campaign, making the All-Star team and proving that he is one of the best young power hitters in baseball.
After getting some experience with the team in 2024, he clearly used that as a springboard to have a great season. In 2025, Caminero slashed .264/.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI. If not for some historic seasons from Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, the young star of Tampa Bay likely would have received a lot more attention.
The extremely impressive year for Caminero should have the Rays organization excited about the future with him in the middle of the lineup. As the team hopes to improve, having a building block of the caliber of the slugger is important, but now they must find ways to support him.
Tampa Bay ranked right in the middle of the pack in terms of runs scored and ERA, showing that they might have been a little unlucky to finish under the .500 mark. However, the future for the franchise is bright with their budding superstar leading the way.