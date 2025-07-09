Rays Slugger Junior Caminero Named as All-Star Reserve
Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced that Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero will replace Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman as a reserve for the American League All-Star Team.
The selection is the first of Caminero's career, and he joins fellow teammates Brandon Lowe and Jonathan Aranda on the AL squad.
At 22 years old, Caminero's season has been nothing short of electric. In 85 games, Caminero is leading his team and sits in the top 10 in the league with 21 home runs.
Leading up to his 22nd birthday on July 5, Caminero broke multiple records, including being the only player age 21 or younger to hit more than 19 home runs through June in a season in American League history.
Additionally, Caminero is second among all players at his position in home runs and RBIs (57), trailing only Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28 homers, 74 RBIs).
Despite his prolific plate production, Caminero lagged during most of the All-Star voting. Through the end of June, he couldn't move past sixth place and was eventually left out altogether.
However, a quad injury to Bregman will keep him out of the game, opening the door for Caminero.
In June, Tampa Bay's third-year slugger said that if he earned an All-Star selection, he would like to compete in the Home Run Derby.
"If I get selected, and they give me the opportunity, yes," Caminero said in an appearance on Foul Territory TV. "I'm not going to say that I'm going to win, but I'm going to put on a great show for the fans, and it's going to be entertaining."
Whether Caminero participates or not, Rays fans can celebrate their young star securing a spot in the Midsummer Classic.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS' ACE MCCLANAHAN TAKES MOUND IN REHAB: The road to recovery has been anything but easy for Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan. However, Tuesday brought more good news, as he pitched one inning in a Florida Complex League game. CLICK HERE
- RAYS MAKE MORE PITCHING CHANGES: For the second straight day, the Rays made a pitching staff change. This time, the club is recalling southpaw Ian Seymour, the International League's leader in strikeouts, Durham. Paul Gervase, who gave up two home runs in Detroit Monday, was sent down. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE