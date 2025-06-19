Tampa Bay Rays Third Baseman Junior Caminero Eager To Dazzle In Home Run Derby
If the opportunity arrives, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is ready to showcase his red-hot hitting on the All-Star stage.
With under two weeks to go for All-Star voting, Caminero sits in sixth place among American League third basemen with 162,300 votes. If selected for the All-Star game, Caminero says he wants to participate in the Home Run Derby.
"If I get selected, and they give me the opportunity, yes," Caminero said in an appearance on Foul Territory TV. "I'm not going to say that I'm going to win, but I'm going to put on a great show for the fans, and it's going to be entertaining."
In year three with the Rays, Caminero is establishing himself as one of the best offensive players at his position. He is second among third basemen with 17 home runs and top 20 among all position players in RBIs.
In a record-setting 12-8 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, the 21-year-old was sensational at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Caminero's 28 RBIs lead the Majors over his last 25 games.
The Rays are 40-33 and in second place in the American League East. They'll be back in action against the Orioles on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. ET. Charlie Morton (Baltimore) will take the mound against Drew Rasmussen (TBR).
