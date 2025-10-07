Rays' Yandy Diaz Named Potential Trade Target for American League Contenders
This offseason could be a very busy one for the Tampa Bay Rays. People will be keeping a close eye on them with a new ownership group taking over the franchise.
Will that mean more spending this offseason on the Big League roster? Fans certainly hope so, because this is a team that isn’t far off from contending for a playoff spot in the American League.
With a few veteran additions, the Rays would be right back in the mix. There is an impressive core emerging, headlined by third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, center fielder Chandler Simpson and outfielder Jake Magnum. Don’t forget about star prospect, shortstop Carson Williams, as well.
That group is a great foundation to work with. Tampa Bay should be looking to fill some holes to elevate the roster, with catcher being their No. 1 priority. They could be in the market for another bat, depending on what happens with veteran slugger Yandy Diaz as well.
What will Rays do with Yandy Diaz this offseason?
Not a stranger to trade rumors, it is a little bit of a surprise that the talented designated hitter is even with the Rays at this point. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be traded ahead of the MLB deadline this past July after a winter full of rumors swirling around him.
Diaz ended up not being traded and put together arguably the most productive season of his career. He set career highs with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. A .300/.366/.482 slash line was produced with 29 doubles and one triple.
Picking up his option and bringing him back for 2026 would make a lot of sense for Tampa Bay. Alas, that isn’t normally how they operate.
Selling high is something they will strongly consider. Diaz should command a legitimate return package given his track record and showing no signs of slowing down.
Could Seattle Mariners trade for Yandy Diaz?
One team that would make a lot of sense for him is the Seattle Mariners. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together eight realistic trade packages that could happen this offseason, and the AL West champions making a move for Diaz was one of them.
His proposal is that Diaz head to the Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock and infielder Tai Peete. Both are players who fit the kind of mold the Rays are normally looking for.
Moving on from the veteran in an offseason where the team could spend more would be a tough blow. But his value will never be higher.
Flipping Diaz for two long-term players, with Hancock under team control through 2030 and Peete being a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, might be too much to pass up. He is the No. 12-ranked player in their organization.