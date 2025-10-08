Rays' Yandy Diaz Will Have Stiff Competition to Make All-MLB Team
The Tampa Bay Rays might not have had the success in 2025 that the team would have envisioned, but there were still a lot of positives from the season. While the team finished the campaign under the .500 mark, they were a contender in the first half of the year.
While there will undoubtedly be a lot of speculation about what will happen this offseason, there were some good players on the team in 2025. Even though the lineup might have been in the middle of the pack in some statistical categories, they had some players stand out.
One of the players that stood out was a topic of trade rumors over the summer, and that will likely follow him into the winter as well. Fortunately, it didn’t slow down his production at the plate. MLB recently released the potential nominees for the All-MLB teams, and they had a few players get nominated, with designated hitter Yandy Diaz as one of them.
Great Season for Diaz
Diaz certainly deserved to be nominated for the All-MLB team following a fantastic campaign. In 2025, he slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. At 34 years old, Diaz has proven that he can still be a significant weapon in the lineup, and it is one of the main reasons why he has been considered a potential trade target.
Unlikely to Make First or Second-Team
While it was a fantastic season for Diaz, he is going to have some tough competition in order to make the All-MLB team, and it seems highly unlikely that he will. The veteran slugger will have to try and edge out National League MVP candidates Kyle Schwarber and Shohei Ohtani.
Both of these players have had fantastic years with Ohtani likely to be the NL MVP and Schwaber to be the runner up. Even though Diaz was able to have an incredible campaign, it doesn’t compare to those two.
Ohtani and Schwarber were each able to total over 50 home runs, which doubles up the great season from Diaz. Overall, it was a great year for Diaz, but it likely isn't going to be good enough to make the All-MLB team.
Now, all attention will be turning to the offseason to see what the future may hold for the 34-year-old. If the Rays are looking to compete, they might decide to hold on to their talented veteran and re-evaluate where the team stands in the summer.