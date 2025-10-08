Breaking Down Why Trading Yandy Diaz Could Make Sense for Rays
The offseason is officially underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team will be starting to plan what this winter will look like. With new ownership taking the team very well could look to make a splash or two to set the tone for the new era and that is very exciting.
Whether or not the team will look to make a big splash remains to be seen, but this is a franchise that has operated very successfully with a low payroll. Even though they might have some money to spend now, doing what has been working for years to a lesser degree, perhaps still makes sense.
With the low payroll, keeping a strong farm system has always been key for the team. That is a good thing to have, no matter how much a team spends. In order to keep the system strong, that sometimes means moving a player in a trade earlier than the franchise may want. However, the value of a player with a year left on his deal is far more than that of someone as a summer rental.
One player who is still under team control is a talented veteran slugger. However, with some youngsters working their way up the farm system and the potential to sell high, moving Yandy Diaz this winter might make sense.
Why Rays Should Trade Diaz
Despite being 34 years old, Diaz is showing no signs of slowing down and he was able to put together a fantastic campaign in 2025. The slugger slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI, in what was one of the best seasons of his career.
At a very affordable $12 million being owed to him in 2026 based on his production, there are going to be numerous potential suitors on the trade market. Diaz primarily was the designated hitter for the Rays in 2025, but he can play first base and would be a good addition for teams needing help from the right side of the plate.
The Rays would certainly be selling high and have the opportunity to get a nice return for an impact bat. If they did move Diaz, they do have some talented young hitters like Tre’ Morgan who would likely be ready for the opportunity to take over in the Majors.
While a lot will depend on the mindset coming in of the new ownership, trading Diaz does make sense to help add an impact prospect or two if the team doesn’t thing that they will be ready to contend in 2026.