San Diego Padres Wisely Seen as Potential Trade Partner for Rays Slugger
With the World Series matchup nearly set, the Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up the offseason soon, and there are a lot of questions about the franchise heading into the winter. This was a team that had some struggles in the second half of the year but will be hungry to bounce back in 2026.
Even though the Rays will be trying to compete in the challenging American League East, they do have some key veterans who could be potential trade pieces. Improving their farm system and moving veterans for something rather than nothing is something that Tampa Bay has always done very well. That is likely going to happen to some degree again this winter, but it doesn’t mean that the team won’t be able to win.
Of the veterans, there are a couple who should have clearer trade options than others. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Yandy Diaz of the Rays being a prime target for the San Diego Padres this winter.
Diaz Could Replace Luis Arraez
While Tampa Bay doesn’t have to trade their talented slugger, he could be one of the players that the franchise looks to deal this winter. Due to the emergence of Jonathan Aranda at first base, Diaz has seemingly become a little expendable for the team.
This is a good problem to have for Tampa Bay, but locking up the designated hitter spot with Diaz might not be ideal for the Rays. If they end up deciding that moving him makes sense, the Padres are a great fit as a trade partner.
San Diego is coming off another playoff appearance, but it will have a lot of key players hitting free agency this winter. Their roster is likely going to look different, and adding the slugger could help replace the production of Arraez, who will likely be departing in free agency.
In 2025, Diaz slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI in what was a fantastic campaign at the plate. While the Padres would likely need him to play a good amount at first base, more time at designated hitter would be preferred because of his defense. Overall, San Diego is no stranger to being aggressive in making deals to improve the team. The fit between the two sides makes a lot of sense and it will be interesting to monitor.