Rays Erase 4-Run Deficit, But Lose 6-4 to in 9th To A's on Lawrence Butler Triple
TAMPA, Fla — The most common of threads during this Tampa Bay baseball season is that Drew Rasmussen has been great at starting games, and Pete Fairbanks has been great at finishing them.
There are always exceptions, of course. Monday night's 6-4 loss to the Athletics was a definite exception. On both ends.
Rasmussen, vying to make his first All-Star game, gave up a two-out three-run home run to A's catcher Shea Langeliers in the first inning, and another run in this third. And after just 54 pitches, he had manager Kevin Cash ''had a grown-up conversation'' and his night was over.
The Rays rallied in the fourth inning to tie the game. Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer, his 21st of the season, and then the Rays got three straight singles from Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jonathan Aranda, with Morel scoring on Aranda's hit to make it 4-3.
Then Jose Caballero laid down a perfect bunt down the first base line that he beat out, and the score was tied.
The Tampa Bay bullpen did its job, keeping the game tied. Paul Gervase, Mason Montgomery, Edwin Uceta and Garrett Cleavinger covered five innings with scoreless ball, and the Rays went to the bottom of the eighth with a chance to win.
Yandy Diaz opened the frame with a single. which left him 40-for-100 for the month and just the third Rays hitter ever to hit .400 for the month. Brandon Lowe walked, and the rally was on.
Or so we thought.
Caminero hit a shot to third, but it was turned into a double play, with Brandon Lowe left at second. Josh Lowe then singled to left field, but Brandon Lowe was thrown out on a terrific throw from A's left fielder Colby Thomas, who was making his major league debut and had just come in to pinch-hit in the previous inning.
"That's a heck of a play by their left fielder,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "For all that coming in, B Lowe got a great jump and (third-base coach) Brady (Williams) did a great thing sending him because we want to put pressure on them. The ball short-hopped right in, and the most important part was the body control and putting the ball right on the plate.''
Rays closer Pete Fairbanks — who's been really good all year — came in to pitch the ninth and gave up a first pitch single to Max Muncy. Luis Urias then looked to bunt twice, but was suddenly behind 0-2. But he singled on the next pitch, hitting a fastball ''that should have been a little bit higher,'' Fairbanks said.
Fairbanks struck out Denzel Clark, but then Lawrence Butler hit a grooved breaking ball into the gap that just barely eluded center fielder Jake Mangum and left fielder Jose Caballero. The ball went all the way to the wall and both runs scored, giving the A's a 6-4 lead.
"Just bad execution on two two-strikes pitches,'' Fairbanks said. "You're on the precipice and you hang a slider (to Butler). It is what it is. It's frustrating to not finish it off tonight, but that happens. You give up the hits and take the loss every now and then, but we'll be right back at it and continue to throw the ball over the plate.''
The Rays finished June with a 17-10 record, second-best in the American League to Houston (19-7). They are 47-38 on the year, and remain 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East race. The Yankees lost 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
The two teams meet again on Tuesday night, with another former Rays pitcher taking the mound for. the Athletics. This time it will be Jeffrey Springs, who pitched for the Rays from 2021-24, taking on Shane Baz. The game starts a bit earlier than usual, at 7:05 p.m. ET