Rays' Josh Lowe, Matt Thaiss Move On From Umpire's Horrible Call
Josh Lowe laid down a beautiful bunt in the first inning Monday night, and the Tampa Bay outfielder was several feet past first base when Ryan O'Hearn caught the ball.
First base umpire Bruce Dreckman called him out anyway. Lowe couldn't believe it, and told him so. No one could believe it, especially the hundreds of thousands of people who watched the replay on social media. Lowe was safe by at least six feet.
Lowe told Dreckman “you missed that one, bad.”
Rays manager Kevin Cash joined in protest, but the effort was fruitless because the Rays lost their challenge in the top of the first, when a call on a pick-off play— also at first base — stood. They didn't have another challenge to change Dreckman's call.
It turned out that the blown call didn't matter. Tampa Bay ended up prevailed with ease, winning 7-1. However, Lowe didn’t forget the call.
“He missed the call, you know, it wasn’t a great call,” Lowe said Monday night. “Mistakes happen, but I wish we had a challenge in that situation.
“Humans make errors, like, I get it,” Lowe added. “Wish he could have been better in the moment, but it is what it is.”
For Game 2 of the series Tuesday night, Dreckman’s choices will hold greater weight as he assumes duties behind home plate, it will also give Lowe and catcher Matt Thaiss an open avenue at communicating with Thaiss about the call.
However, Thaiss is going to leave the matter alone, saying those kinds of conversations don’t often occur, even spending nine innings together behind home plate.
“No, not really,” Thaiss said in the Rays' clubhouse before Tuesday's game. “It just depends on the relationship you have with the umpires, but not really.”
The Rays seek their fifth straight victory Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. ET
Related Rays stories
- RYAN PEPIOT, RAYS BLOW OUT ORIOLES: Ryan Pepiot pitched eight strong innings and the Tampa Bay Rays scored in each of the first five innings against former teammate Zach Eflin, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Monday in the first showdown of a a four-game series in Tampa. CLICK HERE
- RAYS SWEEP METS: For the first time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Rays swept the best team in baseball after June 1, winning 9-0 on Sunday over the New York Mets to sweep the three-game series. The Rays are 18-6 since May 20, the best record in baseball. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: All five Tampa Bay starting pitchers have made 14 starts in a row since the beginning of the season, making Kevin Cash's job easy. But with Taj Bradley and Shane Baz struggling lately, is the streak about to end? There are other options at the ready. CLICK HERE