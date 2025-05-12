Tampa Bay Rays Legend Evan Longoria to Officially Retire as a Ray Later This Year
Congratulations are in order for Tampa Bay Rays legend Evan Longoria, who is set to officially announce his retirement from baseball next month.
And according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, he'll do so as a member of the Rays in a ceremony on June 7 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Longoria, 39, spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Rays, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. The 10 best years of his career were in Tampa, where he was a three-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Rays reach their first World Series in 2008, a series they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
He also played in the 2023 World Series with Arizona as they lost to the Texas Rangers. Those were the last games he ever played in, as he didn't suit up in 2024.
Lifetime, Longoria was a .264 hitter. He popped 342 career home runs and drove in 1,159. He hit a career-high 36 homers for Tampa Bay in 2016 and had two seasons over 100 RBIs.
A first-round pick of the Rays in 2006, he played his college ball at Long Beach State.
As for the current Rays, they are 18-22 overall and in fourth place in the American League East. They are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
FIrst pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios will pitch for Toronto, but the Rays haven't announced a starter yet.