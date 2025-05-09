Tampa Bay Rays Make Big Roster Move with Former Gold Glover as Part of Friday Shuffle
The Tampa Bay Rays have made multiple roster moves before Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The team has announced that they have called up pitcher Connor Seabold while sending pitcher Mason Englert down to Triple-A Durham. Furthermore, infielder Ha-seong Kim has been moved to the 60-day injured list. He had shoulder surgery last October and was never expected to be ready until at least the end of May. This move confirms that, and he'll need a rehab assignment.
He's a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best year was 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals. He also won a Gold Glove Award in that season.
Seabold had a decent prospect pedigree once upon a time. According to MLB Pipeline, he was ranked as the No. 21 organizational prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. Philadelphia traded him to the Boston Red Sox during the COVID-shortened 2020 season in a deal that sent reliever Heath Hembree to Philly.
The Red Sox also got back Nick Pivetta in that trade, who is off to a great start with the San Diego Padres. It never clicked for Seabold in Boston, as he went 0-4 over two seasons with a 10.55 ERA. It didn't get much better for him in his next stop, as he finished 0-7 in 2023 with a 7.52 for the Colorado Rockies.
He did not appear in a game in the majors in 2024.
Now 29, Seabold is 25-17 lifetime in the minors with a 4.07 ERA. He's gone 1-1 for Durham this season with a 4.55. He's made five starts out of six appearances.
The Rays and Brewers will play at 7:05 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
