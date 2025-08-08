Tampa Bay Rays Make Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs. Seattle Mariners
The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Jonny DeLuca (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 7) while selecting outfielder Tristan Peters to the major league roster on Friday.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander Connor Seabold for assignment.
The moves come ahead of Tampa Bay’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the second series in a 12-game road trip on the West Coast. Entering play Friday, the Rays sit 4.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the final wild-card spot in the American League -- with three teams to leap over.
Injury issues
DeLuca suffered the injury while rounding the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels, leading to his removal from the game. He finds himself back on the IL after missing more than three months with a shoulder injury.
DeLuca made his return to the Rays roster on July 25 and appeared in 11 games since. This season, DeLuca suited up for Tampa Bay just 20 times.
In his third MLB season, DeLuca is hitting .333 (19-for-57) with one double, three triples and four RBIs. For his career, the 27-year-old has a slash line of .237/.291/.357 in 151 games.
Peters awaiting MLB debut
After spending the beginning of his career in the minor league systems of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, the Rays acquired Peters in a trade with San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2022. He spent the 2023 season with Double-A Montgomery before his promotion to Triple-A Durham in 2024.
Through 105 games with Durham in 2025, Peters is hitting .282 (104-for-369) with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs. After spending his first five pro seasons in the minors, the 25-year-old gets his shot.
