WATCH: Rays' Junior Caminero Crushes His Way to New Milestones
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero entered Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with the long ball on his mind.
Caminero opened up the scoring for the Rays immediately, launching a 447-foot two-run blast to left center field off Angels southpaw Tyler Anderson to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The 22-year-old's 29th homer of the season also catapulted him to the 100th RBI of his career.
Caminero’s first shot of the day topped a 439-foot home run he had against the Baltimore Orioles on July 17 for the longest homer of his career. It was the second-longest home run by a Rays player this season, trailing only Jonathan Aranda’s 467-foot homer against the Baltimore Orioles on June 28.
In his next at-bat in the top of the third, Caminero launched a 404-foot solo shot to center, collecting his 30th home run and extending the Rays’ early lead to 4-0.
"I want to thank God for giving me the strength and giving me health to be here, and give thanks to the organziation for giving me the chance to be here" Caminero said after Tampa Bay's 5-4 win over the Angels. "It feels great."
Like the rest of the Rays batting order, Caminero has struggled this season against lefties, hitting .218 (26-for-119) as opposed to .264 (81-for-307) vs. right-handers. Before taking Anderson deep twice on Wednesday, only seven of his 28 home runs came off left-handed pitchers.
Caminero’s 30 blasts are the sixth-most in Major League Baseball and the second-most among third basemen behind Seattle’s Eugenio Suarez (37). Additionally, Caminero is the third Dominican-born player to hit 30 home runs in his age 21 or younger season (age as of June 30), according to Rays PR. He joins Juan Soto (2019) and Albert Pujols (2001).
