Tampa Bay Rays Make Shocking Roster Move on Friday
The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Friday that they have reinstated outfielder Jake Mangum from the injured list. He had been out with a left groin strain.
In a shocking corresponding move, they have sent down speedster Chandler Durham to Triple-A Durham.
Mangum, 29, is hitting .338 through the first 68 at-bats of his season. In addition, he's got seven RBIs, seven runs scored and eight stolen bases. He's posted a .384 on-base percentage and is a nice part of Kevin Cash's lineup.
Simpson, 24, is one of the best runners in the sport and has already provided the Rays with a seemingly solid spark in his limited big-league time. Through 123 at-bats, he's hitting .285 with 11 RBIs, 17 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. He was on pace for 77 steals despite not debuting until April 19.
A second-round pick of the Rays in 2022, he played his college ball at Georgia Tech. Despite the excitement he's caused on the bases, his OPS is just 85+, which signifies he's been below average (100 is average). He's also been worth -0.1 WAR, per Baseball Reference.
The Rays enter play on Friday at 29-27 and in second place in the American League East. They'll take on the Houston Astros, who come in at 30-26 and in second place in the American League West.
Ryan Pepiot will pitch for the Rays, while longtime ace Framber Valdez goes for Houston. Pepiot is out to a 3-5 start with a 3.55 ERA, while Valdez is 4-4 with a 3.39.