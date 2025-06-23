Rays Send Kameron Misner Down to Triple-A Durham, Chandler Simpson Returning?
TAMPA, Fla. — Kameron Misner became an instant hero in Tampa Bay this year, hitting a home run on Opening Day to give the Rays a win. He was an early bright spot, hitting .320 through the end of April and playing great defense, mostly in center field.
But since then, he's really struggled, and the Rays announced Monday afternoon that he was being sent down to Triple-A Durham.
There was no corresponding move announced, but it's presumed that outfielder Chandler Simpson will join the team in Kansas City for the start of a three-game series on Tuesday night. Simpson was up for 35 games earlier this year, hitting .285 with 11 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Despite playing just half the season in the big leagues, he's fifth in the American League in stolen bases
Plenty of Rays fans were upset when he was sent down, because he puts a lot of pressure on opponents, especailly on the basepaths. But he's been putting up big numbers in Durham, In 16 games since being sent down, Simpson hit .366 and stole 11 bases, striking out only eight times in 71 at-bats.
In May, Misner hit just .138 with one home run and six RBIs in 80 at-bats, June hasn't been any better. He's hitting just .167 this month, and that's with getting two hits on Friday night in the win against Detroit.
The Rays are 22-9 since May 20, the best record in baseball, and they are 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. They're looking to exact some revenge on the Royals, who are 38-40 on the year but swept the Rays April 29 through May 1 in Tampa. The Rays only scored three runs total in that series, their worst offensive performance in any series this season.
