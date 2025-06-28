Rays Shortstop José Caballero Reveals Feelings During Bizarre Pitching Stint
In a lopsided 22-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop José Caballero had to abandon his usual position to take the mound.
Baltimore's offense came alive after the Orioles trailed the Rays 6-0 early on, swallowing up Tampa Bay's bullpen in the process.
Rays manager Kevin Cash went through five relievers before calling on Caballero in the bottom of the eighth to keep from overworking the bullpen with two games left in the series.
"We as players really don't look for this," Caballero said. "But, you know, the situation called for it. I was just trying to help the bullpen this early in the series."
Caballero pitched one inning, giving up five hits, six earned runs, two home runs and a walk.
"It was a hard game for us, starting up 6-0 and then falling behind so far," Caballero said. "We didn't want to waste any pitchers at the end of the game."
"Yesterday, I wasn't really prepared for it, but the situation called for it," Caballero added. "I was kind of ready in the back of my head, but you're never ready for this kind of situation."
Once Tampa Bay's deficit ballooned to eight runs, Caballero said Cash gave him the signal that it was time to take the mound.
"While I was looking at him for positioning, he waved at me," Caballero said.
Despite a rough outing, Caballero — the league leader in stolen bases — maintained a light-hearted mood on Saturday.
"I've kind of [pitched] before, kind of like two innings," Caballero said jokingly. "Not really my position out of every other position, but anything to help the team."
