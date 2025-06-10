Tampa Bay Rays Somehow Hit Into Bizarre Double Play On Infield Fly Rule
BOSTON — Junior Caminero had a chance to break a scoreless tie between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Instead, he set one of the season's most bizarre plays into motion.
With men on first and second and no outs in the top of the fourth, Caminero took a hack at a sweeper from Brayan Bello. The result was a high pop up just in front of the plate.
Catcher Connor Wong started to camp under the ball, only to get waved off by third baseman Marcelo Mayer, who ultimately dropped it. The moment it hit the ground, home plate umpire Junior Valentine motioned for an infield fly, but both teams played it out regardless.
Wong scooped up the ball and threw it to shortstop Trevor Story at third base, where he appeared to retire Yandy Díaz on a force out. Story then turned and threw it over to second baseman Kristian Campbell, who tagged Jonathan Aranda as he tried to advance from first.
That left Caminero alone on base, having just hit into a 5-2-6-4 double play. After the umpires talked it over with manager Kevin Cash, though, Caminero was called out on the infield fly. Aranda was still called out, since he was tagged, but Díaz was put back on board safely considering the infield fly wiped out the chance for a force out at third.
Jake Mangum singled to short the very next at-bat, bringing Díaz in to score. So even amid all the chaos, Caminero still set the stage for Tampa Bay to go up 1-0 over their AL East rivals.
Related Rays stories
- FENWAY DEBUTS: Jake Mangum is starting in left field for the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, so he prepared with a pregame trip into and on top of the Green Monster. CLICK HERE
- FRANCO FACING GUN CHARGES: Wander Franco, already on trial in the Dominican Republic for serious charges, has been hit with more legal issues. CLICK HERE
- RAYS CAP OFF SUCCESSFUL HOMESTAND: Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer, Drew Rasmussen had another big start but it was struggling relievers Mason Montgomery and Edwin Uceta who came up big in the Rays' 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. CLICK HERE
You can follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.