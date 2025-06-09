Tampa Bay Rays Star Now Facing More Legal Trouble as Gun Charge Surfaces
Embattled Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who hasn't played since 2023, has been hit with more legal issues in the Dominican Republic.
Per The Athletic:
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, currently on trial in the Dominican Republic on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, was charged Sunday with illegal possession of a gun, according to multiple reports.
Franco was arrested on Nov. 10, 2024 following an incident in the Dominican Republic. The gun is registered to Franco's uncle and his legal team says it's licensed.
He is currently on trial for charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.
He hasn't played since August of 2023 when allegations surfaced of him having an relationship with a minor in his home country. There are real questions about if he'll ever play in the big leagues again. Major League Baseball won't even start their own investigation or make their own ruling about Franco's status until the legal proceedings are done in the Dominican. Franco is on the restricted list and is not being paid currently by the Rays. He cannot travel from the Dominican Republic, either.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of his record-setting 11-year, $182 million contract.
The 24-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
The Rays will play the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.
