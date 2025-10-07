Rays Shockingly Listed as Dark Horse Candidate for Top Free Agent This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason, and the team will be seeking to make some improvements after a disappointing year in 2025.
This winter, the Rays will be a fascinating team to watch. With new ownership, it is impossible to predict what the team might look to accomplish this offseason. Tampa Bay has always been a low-payroll team and trades players in the final years of their deals to restock the farm system.
This system has worked out very well for them, but they might finally have the financial resources to go out and try to make some improvements in free agency. While they still might trade veterans this winter, they could also look to add as well. Tampa Bay showcased a little bit of that this summer by being both buyers and sellers in July, and that mindset might continue into the offseason.
There are certainly a couple of areas of need for the team, and some free agents who would fit in well. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays being a potential dark horse candidate to sign Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker this winter.
Will Tampa Bay Make a Splash?
Even though the Rays are not known as a spender on free agents, they have a new ownership group, and things might be changing for the franchise in a positive way. Tampa Bay has always had a competitive team despite their low payroll, and if the new owners spend, the team could really take off.
When looking at Tucker, he is the biggest fish in free agency this winter and is going to receive a massive contract. There are some potential positives for the hypothetical pairing, as the slugger was born and raised in Tampa Bay. If ownership was trying to find a face of the franchise and send a great message to the fan base that things are going to be different, adding Tucker would certainly do that.
On the field, offensive production from the outfield was arguably the weak spot for Tampa Bay, and adding Tucker would instantly fix that. Even though he had an extended drought this summer, he was playing through an injury that he likely should have gone on the injured list for.
While the Rays would undoubtedly be a long shot and a dark horse, the new ownership group could result in the team finally starting to spend in free agency. Whether that is on Tucker or others, it’s a positive thing for the franchise.