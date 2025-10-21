Why NL West Contender Would Be Good Trade Partner With Rays for Brandon Lowe
The Tampa Bay Rays will be waiting for a winner of the World Series to be crowned before they can start what should be a very busy offseason. This is a team that is going to have a lot of important decisions to make regarding their roster, with an eye set on competing in 2026.
Despite a poor second half of the year, this was a team in the first half that was over the .500 mark and performing well. Now, their goal in the upcoming campaign will be to sustain that level of play throughout the entire year.
In the American League East, that will be easier said than done. However, there is a lot of talent that could be returning in 2025. However, there are numerous veterans who the team could elect to deal. Tampa Bay is no stranger to trading good players before they can leave in free agency for nothing, and it has helped result in the team being consistently competitive for the most part.
This winter, one of the names that is going to be mentioned is All-Star slugger Brandon Lowe. The talented second baseman might be one of the best players in the league at his position and he is certainly a top offensive player at second. Due to his talent, he will be highly sought after if he does become available.
Why the San Diego Padres Make Sense as a Trade Partner
It was another frustrating exit in the playoffs for the Padres, who continue to be a strong team in the National League. Due to some likely financial constraints on their end, they won’t be able to retain all of their impending free agents this winter.
This is a franchise that is no stranger to making a significant splash and are always active in the trade market. Due to the team likely losing some sluggers, Lowe could fill an opening in their infield.
In 2025, he slashed 256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. It was a fantastic year for the slugger, and he was able to stay healthy, which was key. Due to him not costing a ton of money in what will be the final year of his deal, he could be an excellent replacement for some of the players that the Padres are potentially going to lose, like Arraez.
While Lowe would bring back a nice return for the Rays, they might hold on to him through the winter and see how the season is progressing. There isn’t a clear replacement for him on the roster, making a potential trade a risky one.