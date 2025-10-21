Rays Must Find a Way To Upgrade This Area Following Lack of Production
The offseason is set to start soon for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team will have numerous decisions to make regarding their roster. This was a team that had a strong first half of the year but tailed off and ended up finishing below .500.
Despite finishing under .500 in 2025, there is reason to believe that the Rays can be a contender once again in 2026. The team had some struggles without a true home ballpark last year, but they will be back in Tropicana Field.
The real question for the club is going to be how many of their talented veterans they will move. Currently, there are a number of potential trade candidates for the team with two hitters, one relief pitcher and one starter, who all could be on the block. It is no surprise to see the team projected to be active with a number of key players nearing the end of their contracts.
While Tampa Bay will likely be busy this winter, they do have a key position that seems to be a bit of an issue right now. Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about the catcher position as an area that should be a priority for the team to try and upgrade this winter.
Catcher Has Been an Issue for Years
For quite some time, production from the catcher position has not been great for the franchise and they have struggled to be able to find a long-term solution. In 2025, Danny Jansen was solid for the franchise, but with him being a free agent at the end of the year and making the playoffs not seeming to be likely, he was dealt to the Atlanta Braves.
Following that deal it was Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes who got a majority of the playing time in the second half. Unfortunately, with both being new to the club, their offensive production was really poor. It’s extremely challenging to be able to come to a new club, learn the pitching staff, and produce at the plate. Unfortunately, that was the case.
As the team heads into the winter, Feduccia and Fortes are the two most likely candidates to be the catcher right now. While they could develop, it would be taking a significant risk for the franchise to rely on them. With options in free agency being limited and trading for a great catcher being hard, it will be interesting to see what the plan will be for Tampa Bay.