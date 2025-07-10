Rays Trade For Orioles Right-Hander Bryan Baker Ahead of All-Star Break
The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday announced a trade that brings Baltimore Orioles right-handed reliever Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The draft begins Sunday and part of MLB All-Star festivities.
A Florida native, Baker, 30, played college baseball at North Florida. The Colorado Rockies selected Baker in the 11th round of the 2016 draft, getting him with the 320th pick.
He made his major league debut on Sept. 5, 2021, with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles claimed him off waivers in advance of the 2022 season.
In 2025, Baker has made 42 appearances, posting a 3-2 record and a 3.52 ERA with 49 strikeouts, nine walks and 10 earned runs in 38.1 innings of work. He boasts a 32.5 percent strikeout rate, which is in the top 7 percent of the league. Moreover, he has a 6 percent walk rate, per Statcast.
In Baker, the Rays are getting a reliever who utilizes a solid three-pitch arsenal that is reliant on an average 96.7 mph four-seam fastball,. His other pitches include a slider, which he implements 27 percent of the time, and a changeup, which he uses 22 percent of the time.
Baker adds support to a Rays bullpen that ranks 10th in fewest hits allowed (288) and eighth in fewest earned runs (133). Baker, who is 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, will wear No. 47.
