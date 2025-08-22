WATCH: Rays Surprise Super Bowl Winning Coach With Massive Care Package
The Tampa Bay Rays surprised former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden with quite the care package.
On Friday, Gruden took to social media surrounded by Rays staff members to perform an unboxing video of a plethora of items, including several hats, helmets, custom jerseys and more. The package also included a letter issued to Gruden, which reads:
“Coach Gruden, we put together a box of Rays gear for you. Around Tampa Bay, you will always be a legend, and we needed to make sure you were properly outfitted for when you make your next visit to a Rays game. Thanks for repping Tampa the way you always have, and we hope you enjoy.”
“This box is so big it wouldn't even fit through the front door!” Gruden wrote on X. “From down the street right here in Tampa, it's @raysbaseball!
“I've been a longtime fan of the Rays, and I will be at the game on Sunday to watch them play St. Louis! Thank you Coach Cash and crew for this box!”
Gruden, who coached the Bucs from 2002-2008, led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team. He still resides in the area.
“They are in it every year, every year they are in it because they have a great manager, Kevin Cash; they got players coming out of the farm system,” Gruden said enthusiastically while performing the unboxing. “We got players that will kick your ass in Tampa Bay!”
“There is more gear in this box than I can ever thank you guys enough for,” Gruden added. “I do not know what to say.”
Gruden, who is also a St. Louis Cardinals fan, plans to be in attendance when the Rays conclude their three-game home stand against St. Louis on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET.