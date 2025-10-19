Weighing Pros and Cons of Trading Brandon Lowe for Rays This Winter
With the offseason nearly underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is going to have some important decisions to make regarding some of their key pieces from 2025. This was a team that might have finished under .500, but there was quite a bit of talent on the roster.
What direction the Rays look to go will certainly be something worth monitoring, they have the potential to change the landscape of the league if they elect to move some of their players, and other contenders will be keeping a close eye on what they do.
Even if the team ends up trading a veteran or two, it by no means indicates that they are giving up on the campaign. Tampa Bay’s formula for success is to deal players before they leave in free agency and acquire young talent to replace them.
This has worked out quite well for the franchise and now they will have that decision to make regarding some players. One player who they will need to figure out what to do with is their All-Star slugger, Brandon Lowe. Here are some pros and cons if they decide to trade him.
Pros
When trading an All-Star caliber player and a second baseman that was able to slug the way Lowe did in 2025, Tampa Bay would expect to get a nice haul in return. Due to him entering the final year of his deal, the Rays would figure to get at least a top 10 prospect from an organization in return for a full season of his services.
Furthermore, while Lowe was able to have a fantastic year, he has had a hard time staying healthy before last year. This could be a case of Tampa Bay selling high with him coming off one of the best campaigns of his career.
Cons
The obvious con if they decide to trade him is that they will be losing a lot of production in batting order that is going to be hard to replace. There isn’t an obvious choice in the farm system that is ready to step in and take over at second base.
Last season, Lowe slashed 256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. He was named to his second All-Star team and was able to stay healthy for the majority of the year. Losing that type of offensive production would be a significant blow to the lineup.