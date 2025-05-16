Yandy Diaz Back With Rays, Still Upset Over Cuban Passport Delays
MIAMI, Fla. — Yandy Diaz was back in the Tampa Bay Rays clubhouse on Friday, and back in the starting lineup too after missing the recent three-game series in Toronto because of passport issue.
Diaz had played in all 40 Rays games this season, so he wasn't happy about missing those three games. He said they've been trying to get his Cuban passport renewed since the spring, but the slow-moving wheels of government in Cuba necessitated some unwanted time off.
“In spring training, we did whatever we needed to do to get a passport and we didn’t know if it was going to be here in time,'' Diaz said through interpreter Eddie Rodriguez in the Rays clubhouse at loanDepot Park in Miami before the Rays' game with the Miami Marlins. “This is something that’s out of my hands, and I just want to start over today.
“It was simply that my passport was not on time. Now I just have to wait until July until I can get a passport. I’m just wishing for it to be here by July. I just have to wait. ''
Diaz, 33, was born in Cuba, but defected in 2013 to the Dominican Republic after two failed attempts where he was arrested. He signed with the Cleveland Indians in 2014. He made his major-league debut with Cleveland but was traded to Tampa Bay in December of 2018. He is hte longest-tenured Rays player.
The Rays do make another trip to Toronto, but it's not until the final week in September on the Rays' last road trip of the year. Diaz is hoping there are no issues by then.
Diaz is hitting .238 this season with six home runs and 20 RBIs as the full-time designated hitter.
"I'm excited to have him back, For sure,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Diaz. "We were really excited to get Josh back (on Thursday), and I think this is a closer version of the lineup that we envisioned coming out of spring training.
"Yandy's been trending in the right direction. He's got a little extra rest now under his belt, so he should feel fresh. And what Josh did gives us a lot of yesterday, gives us a lot of optimism about the potential of this offense scoring some more runs.''
