Yandy Diaz Listed As Rays Potential Offseason Trade Candidate for One Reason
The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on this offseason. With a new ownership group in place, it will be interesting to see how their budget changes when it comes to their Major League roster.
Will the front office be allotted more spending power to upgrade the team on the field? The Rays have notoriously been a frugal franchise, spending the last two decades in the bottom third of the league in payroll.
That could certainly change with new ownership in place. They are already looking into building a new stadium that will hopefully open in 2029 and potentially drive revenue through the roof.
Until that happens, many people are operating under the assumption that it will be the same old Tampa Bay squad and how they handle the offseason. That means, potentially trading away veterans approaching free agency.
Yandy Diaz listed as potential offseason trade candidate because of money
Not wanting to spend money is the biggest reason slugger Yandy Diaz is listed as a potential trade candidate by Chris Towers of CBS Sports. In a first base positional overview, he listed some players who could be on the move this offseason.
Diaz was among the five first basemen listed. The reasoning being, his team isn’t one that wants to spend money.
Coming off arguably the most productive season of his career, it is easy to see why the Rays would be looking to sell at this point. His value likely will never be higher, and at 34 years old, he isn’t getting any younger.
However, he has affordable options for the next two seasons that should be able to fit into even Tampa Bay’s budget. They have already exercised the $12 million team option for 2026.
Affordability, production are reasons for Rays to keep Yandy Diaz
The most he would earn in 2027 is $13 million, with the vesting option on his contract should he reach 500 plate appearances next season. If he doesn’t reach that plateau, there is a $10 million team option in place for that campaign.
For a player who has recorded an OPS+ of at least 110 in eight straight years, that contact is a bargain. Diaz continues to hit the ball incredibly hard with regularity, one of the most reliable producers in the team’s lineup.
With Jonathan Aranda looking locked in at first base, Diaz can assume the everyday role at designated hitter, filling in sparingly at the corner infield spots when need be.
If Tampa Bay has aspirations to make the postseason in 2026, which is an attainable goal with a few tweaks to the roster, keeping Diaz will help improve those odds.
They should strongly consider keeping him, but given how the franchise has operated for so long, it would come as no surprise if they shop him around and see what value he has around the league. It will be quite high, with a chance to bring back a legitimate package of talent.