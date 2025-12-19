Diamondbacks Asking Price for Ketel Marte Could Take Rays out of Trade Sweepstakes

The Tampa Bay Rays have been involved in a lot of trade rumors this MLB offseason. A majority of them have centered on players who could be moved.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz have been mentioned most prevalently as trade chips. However, moving either of those players would seem to make very little sense for the Rays.

A team in need of offense trading away one of their two best performers at the plate would be counterproductive. Lowe and Diaz were two of only four players who performed at an above-average level in 2025, along with first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero.

Adding to the lineup is what Tampa Bay should focus on, not taking away. And that would be accomplished by acquiring a player of Ketel Marte’s caliber.

What is Diamondbacks asking price for Ketel Marte?

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, the Rays have consistently been mentioned as one of the teams in on acquiring the three-time All-Star. However, in a recent update from MLB insider Jeff Passan, the asking price is exorbitant.

The Diamondbacks are looking for a massive return, including Major League-ready arms on the mound and minor league talent with upside.

There have been rumors that discussions between Tampa Bay and Arizona have included two of the Rays' starting pitchers: Shane Baz and Ryan Pepiot. Trading those two for Marte could be viewed as a bit of an overpay; including even more assets would tip the scales even further in the Diamondbacks favor.

Before losing Adrian Houser in free agency to the San Francisco Giants, the Rays signed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz. They are expected to give him a shot at being a starting pitcher, so some depth has been recouped in the rotation.

However, trading away two players who each made 31 starts in 2025 is a steep asking price before even getting into the prospects. Tampa Bay is hopeful about getting Shane McClanahan into the mix, but it is anyone’s guess what he can provide the team.

Can Rays afford to trade so much Major League pitching?

Aug 19, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A two-time All-Star, he has not taken the mound since Aug. 2023 because of a litany of injuries. He is on track to make a return during spring training, but expecting a full workload from him after being sidelined for more than 2.5 years is unrealistic.

If the Rays can convince the Diamondbacks to take one Big League starting pitcher and more prospects, a deal is more feasible. But, the current asking price is one the franchise should balk at.

Marte would be a nice upgrade for the offense, but Tampa Bay has Lowe entrenched at second base. They would be better off signing him to a long-term deal, which would almost assuredly be more affordable than what Marte is set to make, and retaining all of their pitchers.

Unless they have a deal lined up for Lowe that will replenish some of their lost pitching depth, backing out of negotiations with Arizona feels inevitable.

More Rays News: