Zack Littell Reacts to Trade from Rays to National League Wild-Card Contender
The tenure of right-hander Zack Littell with the Tampa Bay Rays is over.
Littell, 29, was the starting pitcher Wednesday night when the Rays lost to the New York Yankees, 5-4 in extra innings, though he didn't figure in the decision. After the game, reports emerged that Littell was being traded to the Cincinnati Reds, which the National League team confirmed shortly before midnight Eastern time.
The Rays will receive left-handed pitcher Adam Serwinowski and right-hander Brian Van Belle in return, the team said.
However, shortly after the trade, ESPN insider Jeff Passan added a wrinkle, saying this is a three-team deal.
Per Passan, the Rays are flipping Serwinowski to the Dodgers, who also will receive RHP Paul Gervase and C Ben Rortvedt,
The Rays also will get catcher Hunter Feduccia from the Dodgers. The 28-year-old appeared in two games for Los Angeles this season and had no hits in two at-bats. He appeared in 78 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting ,287 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs.
Zack Littell's reaction to the trade
Speaking after the game, Littell said Erik Neander, Tampa Bay's president of baseball operations, kept him in the loop throughout the trade process, but that he learned of his final destination around the same time everyone else did.
“You know, it’s something that obviously doesn’t sneak up on you,” Littell said after the game. “I talked to Erik and he was super transparent, but I think there’s still some moving parts going on. So, yeah, just part of the game.”
Littell expressed his gratitude to the organization while remaining encouraged for Tampa Bay’s playoff chances, despite a difficult stretch. The Rays are 4-12 since the series before the All-Star break and have fallen to 54-55.
Tampa Bay and the Reds (57-52) both are three games ouf of the final wild card in their respective leagues.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Littell said. “The opportunity I got here has and will continue to change my life.”
He continued: “I believe this group is good enough to win. I think they’re better than a .500 team; it’s a talented group that can win and knows how to win.”
The Rays said goodbye to him on social media early Thursday.
How teammates took the trade news
Closer Pete Fairbanks lauded Littell as a teammate while emphasizing how much the team will miss him.
“We’re going to miss Zack,” Fairbanks said. “I think he has been nothing short of an incredible teammate these past few years.”
Reliever Kevin Kelly, who took the loss on Wednesday, echoed Fairbanks’ sentiments.
“I just learned that he got traded, so I haven’t really had time to process it,” Kelly said. “We obviously want to stick together.”
The Rays claimed Littell off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in May 2023. Since then, he has appeared in 77 games for Tampa Bay while logging a 3.68 ERA. Littell leaves the Rays with a 19-24 career record in two-plus seasons, He made 65 starts.
In his final game in a Rays uniform, Littell logged five innings while striking out four batters and allowing four walks and two hits. On the season, he is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA, pitching 133.1 innings, seven more than Ryan Pepiot.
This season, he has surrendered 26 home runs, the most in the major leagues.
