Rays Correctly Receive Superb Grade for Performance This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing on their quest to make the playoffs, and the team will be returning home to close out the month of August.

As the calendar gets set to flip to September, the Rays have the best record in the American League and have been able to sustain a high level of play for quite some time.

While their most recent road trip wasn’t great at 3-3, they will be back at Tropicana Field on Friday. Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the league all year, and while many were waiting for them to slip up, they have been able to sustain an extremely high level of success.

When looking at the roster, especially before the season started, this figured to be a team that had a ceiling of being around .500 if things went right. However, their starting pitching has been really good this year with the signing of Nick Martinez and the return of a healthy Shane McClanahan.

With the season about to head into the final month, it is a great time to reflect on how the team has done overall so far this campaign.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently graded the season so far for the Rays, and they rightfully received the grade of an ‘A+’.

Tampa Bay Receives Proper Grade

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the best record in the AL, the Rays receiving the grade of an A+ is certainly justified. Tampa Bay has been the best team in the league for most of the year and has become one of the biggest surprises in baseball.

Now, with September nearly here, all of the focus for the Rays will be on making the playoffs and securing home-field advantage on their way toward the World Series.

At the trade deadline, it was great to see that Tampa Bay was aggressive in trying to improve. They added three notable players in Liam Hicks, Freddy Peralta, and Tyler Wells.

Recently, Tampa Bay saw a really encouraging performance from Peralta in a win against the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander has struggled a bit this year overall and since coming to the Rays, but the potential is there for him to make a major impact for the team down the stretch and in October.

Overall, Tampa Bay receiving the elite grade is certainly deserved, and the team will be hoping to accomplish a lot more.