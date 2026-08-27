Breaking Down Rays' Magic Number Before Series With Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays remain the top team in the American League with September nearly here. Furthermore, their quest for a playoff spot is getting closer to being completed.

Despite expectations for the team not being very high coming into the year, the Rays have been the best team in the AL for much of the season. The AL East was supposed to be one of the best in baseball, and while the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are in the mix for a playoff spot, it is Tampa Bay who has been the top team.

On their recent six-game road trip, the results were a bit mixed for the Rays. They lost two out of three games to the Baltimore Orioles, but then were able to bounce back against the Detroit Tigers and win two out of three.

A 3-3 record on the road trip for Tampa Bay isn’t bad, and the team still holds a nice four-game lead over the Yankees in the division. Now, with an off day on Thursday, the magic number for the team to clinch a playoff spot is moving in the right direction.

Rays Magic Number is 16

Aug 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) celebrates with second baseman Richie Palacios (right) after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a nice off day before heading home for a big weekend series against the San Diego Padres, the Rays have to feel good about their magic number for a playoff spot being 16.

As expected with the best record in the league, Tampa Bay has the lowest magic number for a playoff spot. With a six-game homestand coming up, this will be a potential stretch for the Rays to really knock this number down, especially considering how good they have been at home.

While the Padres will present them with a challenge, they have the New York Mets coming in after that. New York has been a major disappointment this season, and that is a series they should win.

With the Yankees being their direct competition in the AL East and for the best record in the league right now, they will be facing the Houston Astros to wrap up their series on Thursday. However, what the Rays will be really invested in is their series coming up against the Red Sox.

Ideally, a split in those games between the two contenders could really help the Rays build some more ground in the division. Overall, Tampa Bay should be making the playoffs this year, and their magic number is heading in the right direction.