Bryan Baker Has Emerged as One of Rays' Most Important Players

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to be one of the biggest surprises in baseball, it is no shock that some of their players have also exceeded expectations.

Coming into the year, the Rays were a team that figured to come in last place in the American League East. This was a division that spent a ton of money in free agency to improve their teams, and Tampa Bay simply can’t keep up in that area.

However, despite having the lowest payroll in the division by quite a bit, the Rays are in first place in the AL East by a comfortable margin. Many have been waiting for Tampa Bay to come back down to earth, but that hasn’t happened.

Furthermore, with the team being aggressive at the trade deadline and adding some help in multiple areas, the Rays appear like a team that is here to stay.

While there has been no shortage of players that have stepped up for Tampa Bay this year, one that hasn’t received a ton of attention is closer Bryan Baker. While the role might not have been his to start the year, he has earned the trust of Kevin Cash and has been one of the best in the league this year.

Baker Has Flown Under-the-Radar

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) delivers a pitch in the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the season, Tampa Bay had a bit of a fluid situation when it came to who their closer might be. Griffin Jax appeared to be the guy coming into the season, but he struggled a bit in the role and was eventually moved to the starting rotation.

With an opportunity to make an impact, it was Baker who took over the reins as the closer and hasn’t looked back. So far this season, he has totaled a 1.44 ERA and leads the league with 36 saves.

Baker was a deadline addition from the Baltimore Orioles last year, and he has been incredible for the Rays so far this season. The right-hander was deservingly named to his first All-Star team and has been a steady force for Tampa Bay out of the bullpen.

As Tampa Bay starts to prepare for October baseball, having a strong bullpen is going to be key. Having Baker in the backend of the bullpen certainly makes things much easier for Cash to navigate, and getting the ball to him with the lead has resulted in good things.

Overall, while he might be flying under the radar a bit, Baker has been one of the most important players for the team this year.