Rays Rightfully Remain Put in MLB Power Rankings Despite Strange Week

Coming off a really strong road trip, the Tampa Bay Rays returned home but had some problems with a division foe.

It has been a fantastic campaign for the Rays so far, and this team has been one of the best surprises in all of baseball. Tampa Bay was not expected to be one of the top teams in the league, but that has been the case for most of the season now.

The American League East was expected to be one of the toughest divisions in baseball, and while some of the teams are starting to make their playoff push, it has been the Rays at the top for much of the year.

With some new faces added at the trade deadline, the expectation is for Tampa Bay not only to make the playoffs, but to be a real threat in the postseason. This week, the Rays were able to wrap up a very successful West Coast trip. However, there were some struggles for the team upon their return home.

Will Leitch of MLB.com recently wrote about the updated MLB power rankings. For the Rays, they were able to remain in third place despite a tough weekend against the Orioles.

Tampa Bay Still Team to Beat in AL

Aug 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) swings and throws his bat during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a strange week split of 3-3 for the Rays, with all three wins coming on the road and all three losses at home, Tampa Bay has rightfully remained put in the power rankings.

Ahead of them are currently the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, who are the cream of the crop in the National League. There does appear to be quite a gap right now between the Rays and the next best team in the AL, but the NL is certainly the better of the two leagues right now.

While Tampa Bay would have liked to have a winning week after going 9-0 on the West Coast trip, slip-ups like this can happen. The Rays have been one of the best teams in the league at home, and getting that advantage in the playoffs will be important.

This coming week, Tampa Bay will be playing seven games, starting out with them wrapping up the final game of their four-game set with the Orioles. They will then be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays, and then will face Baltimore one more time, but on the road.

Overall, it is certainly fair that the Rays stayed in third in the rankings, and they have firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in the league.