The Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitching depth has been tested over the last few weeks with several members sidelined.

Shane McClanahan went down with mid-back soreness and missed just over two weeks of action. After one rehab start with Triple-A Durham, he was back up with the Big Leauge club, as he returned to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 17.

Just a few days after he suffered his injury against the Texas Rangers, Griffin Jax was scratched from his start against the Seattle Mariners with elbow discomfort. That is always a scary thing to hear when it comes to pitchers, but Jax was luckily able to avoid any serious injury to his arm.

Manager Kevin Cash provided an update in the days after he was placed on the injured list that he received an injection and would start throwing again in a few days. Things are progressing well based on the latest update from Tampa Bay’s manager.

When will Griffin Jax return to the mound?

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) delivers a pitch during the third inning against Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash said, as shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, that Jax looked good while throwing live batting practice. He was able to use his entire arsenal, and the next step for him will be making a rehab start for Triple-A Durham over the weekend.

The last time Jax took the mound for the Rays was Aug. 2 against the Chicago White Sox. He was a tough-luck loser, going five innings and allowing only one earned run, but three total. Eight strikeouts were recorded, and he didn’t issue a walk.

After watching Jax throw live BP, #Rays Cash said he looked good, used all his pitches and the plan is for him to make a rehab start Sunday for AAA @DurhamBulls — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 18, 2026

His transition from the bullpen to the rotation in the middle of the season has been fantastic. As a starter, Jax has a 3.16 ERA across 82.2 innings with 90 strikeouts. Opponents have produced a .234/.288/.380 slash line against him.

As a relief pitcher, he had a few blowup outings. Jax owned an 8.00 ERA across nine innings, struggling with command as he walked seven batters to go along with 10 strikeouts. Opponents crushed the ball, producing a .294/.405/.588 slash line.

#Rays Jax, on IL with right elbow discomfort, throwing live BP to Fraley and Lux at Trop. pic.twitter.com/sPiSTd4UWC — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 18, 2026

It will be interesting to see how Cash handles the starting rotation once Jax is back in the mix. He, Ian Seymour and McClanahan are throwing more than they have in recent years, which could present some opportunities to piggyback off each other to help save the bullpen.

Or, Tampa Bay could expand to a six-man rotation to help keep their starters fresh for the stretch run of the season. Whatever the coaching staff decides to do, this is a good problem to have with so many capable starting pitchers.