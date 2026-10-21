From Nelson Cruz to Freddy Peralta: Erik Neander’s Trade Redemption

As the Tampa Bay Rays were crowned victors of the American League on Monday night, Freddy Peralta was named ALCS MVP, continuing to make him perhaps the all-time greatest Rays trade.

The dominance and steady veteran presence Peralta brought to Tampa Bay in their division-winning stretch run and beyond have been outstanding. It’s even more so, highlighted by the major changes he made after leaving New York to unlock that success.

Acquired for Emilien Pitre, Aidan Smith, and Gary Gill Hill, the Rays managed to acquire one of the franchise's most historically important players without touching their top prospect names.

It’s a testament to the aggression Tampa Bay’s front office showed after the trade deadline to upgrade the AL’s best squad with the reinforcements needed to go the extra mile. Monday night showed how that move ultimately played a vital role in leading them to their first AL pennant since 2020.

Erik Neander didn't let past mistakes stop him from upgrading Rays

Oct 11, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander talks with Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) in preparation against the Cleveland Guardians for the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a point in time, though, when this bold decision-making, spearheaded by President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander, looked risky. As trade deadline history proves, teams have made history-altering mistakes when giving up prospects for rentals.

No trade stands out more starkly than Pete Crow-Armstrong’s swap to the Cubs for Javier Baez’s two months in New York. Deadline moves tend to be shortsighted, and several teams approach them with a sense of extreme caution.

Tampa Bay’s chief decision-maker Neander had extra reason to be careful at this 2026 deadline. Despite his aptitude for talent evaluation and turning unknowns into valuable producers, the 2021 trade deadline move for Nelson Cruz was a major blow to his trading reputation. The situation was similar to 2026, as they looked like a strong unit capable of making a deep playoff run. He pulled the trigger to acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota for the fast-rising prospect Joe Ryan.

Cruz would feature as a mere background piece in Tampa Bay’s offense in 2021, while Ryan established himself as a top arm in the game for the Twins. It’s one of those moves that burned the Rays as they let a front-of-the-rotation arm slip through their fingers.

WATCH: "These guys deserve it. It's a special group."



The mastermind behind the #Rays success is president of baseball operations Erik Neander, and he couldn't be more pumped to see his team prove the doubters wrong this season. pic.twitter.com/s6CXohnDxr — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) October 20, 2026

Five years later, it made the decision to push chips in on another rental in Peralta all the more interesting. Neander and the Rays could have cited past deadline blow-ups and gone for less pricey names, but their risk this time around paid off tremendously.

No matter how good the prospects end up becoming on the Mets side of the Peralta deal, it’s undeniable that there’s nothing more valuable than a starter leading their side to a World Series.

A lesson to take away from this history of Tampa Bay’s trade deadline moves is a lesson often taught in baseball. Mistakes get made, but you need to have a short memory. Neander’s aggression in pursuing another rental with a high price tag was ultimately the deciding move in a playoff run that has seen Peralta star front and center.